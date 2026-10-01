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Ozarks at Large

Rogers bond vote hinges on refinancing measure, chamber says

By Matthew Moore
Published October 1, 2026 at 2:00 PM CDT
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Rogers voters will decide six separate bond issues on Nov. 3, ranging from street and stormwater improvements to fire station upgrades and a new animal adoption center. The bond program would extend the city's existing 1% sales tax rather than create a new one.

Jeremy Biggs, senior vice president of economic development for the Rogers Lowell Chamber, says the most important measure is the last one on the ballot: refinancing the city's existing bonds. Without it, he says, the other projects can't move forward. You can find a rundown of all six issues on the city's website.

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Ozarks at Large RogersBondsGeneral Election
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Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
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