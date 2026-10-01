Rogers bond vote hinges on refinancing measure, chamber says
Rogers voters will decide six separate bond issues on Nov. 3, ranging from street and stormwater improvements to fire station upgrades and a new animal adoption center. The bond program would extend the city's existing 1% sales tax rather than create a new one.
Jeremy Biggs, senior vice president of economic development for the Rogers Lowell Chamber, says the most important measure is the last one on the ballot: refinancing the city's existing bonds. Without it, he says, the other projects can't move forward. You can find a rundown of all six issues on the city's website.