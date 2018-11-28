© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Despite State-Ordered Closure, Farm Advocates Hopeful for Hog Farm's Future

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 28, 2018 at 11:50 AM CST
hog_farm_denied.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Jason Henson, co-owner of C&H Hog Farms, poses in 2013 in front of one of two swine waste sewage lagoons.

In mid November, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality ordered C&H Hog Farms to cease operations, citing potential pollution of the Buffalo River watershed. The farm has been opposed by the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance since it opened six miles upstream of the Buffalo River along Big Creek. Despite the order by ADEQ, the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation is supporting the farm's operators in their legal push to exert their "rights to farm."

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
