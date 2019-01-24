Wildlife Refuge Collaborates to End Commercial Big Cat Breeding

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs is collaborating with other large cat sanctuaries and a zoo to help combat exotic large cat breeding for profit. We visit the refuge to learn more about the effort.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.