Solar Access Act Passes Arkansas Legislature

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 26, 2019 at 2:02 PM CDT
solar_bill.jpg
Carroll County resident Pat Costner generates solar power for her home, while earning energy credits for putting excess electricity back into the power grid.

A measure to encourage independent solar energy installation and generation in Arkansas has passed the state legislature. The Solar Access Act was passed on March 12. We hear from the bill's lead sponsor and from an environmental advocate.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
