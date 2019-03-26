Solar Access Act Passes Arkansas Legislature

A measure to encourage independent solar energy installation and generation in Arkansas has passed the state legislature. The Solar Access Act was passed on March 12. We hear from the bill's lead sponsor and from an environmental advocate.
