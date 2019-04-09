Local Elementary Food Recovery Program Replicated Nationally
Sustainable food policy expert Melissa Terry, with daughter Heidi, Zoe Belasco and Elise Gosman show off their afterschool snack prepared from recovered donated foods.
Don Bennett, founder of Tri Cycle Foods and UA food policy researcher, Melissa Terry show off donated food recovered from a local retailer.
Tri Cycle Farms operator Don Bennett offloads recovered fresh and packaged foods from the nonprofit’s trailer.";
Melissa Terry offloads a cart of recovered retail food inside Washington Elementary’s cafeteria.";
Whole Foods donates fresh and packaged foods removed from store shelves weekly for replenishment, which is donated to schools, churches and nonprofits.
Heidi Terry mixes a savory turmeric sauce with fresh cauliflower.
The cauliflower is then oven roasted.
An apple heart created by the Owl Creek food recovery mentors.
Melissa Wilson and Zoe Belasco prep garlicky roasted green beans.
Elise Gosman and Zoe Belasco slice recovered donated artisan breads for cheesy toast.
Washington Elementary after school children devour the recovered fresh fruits, roasted vegetables and whole grain breads.
Owl Creek Mentors enjoy the fruits of their labor at a private table.
Audrey and Ella Jordan compost recovered kitchen food scraps into the school garden bin, completing the cycle.
Melissa Terry has become nationally recognized for her programming on school food waste reduction and recovery. Terry, a sustainable food policy expert at the University of Arkansas, recently was awarded EPA grant funding to nationally field test a K-12 school food waste curriculum, based on research she's conducted in collaboration with Fayetteville elementary and middle school kids.