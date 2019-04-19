© 2022 KUAF
Newly Restored Fay Jones Residence on Public View

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 19, 2019 at 2:42 PM CDT
David Fredrick, left, stands with Gregory Herman inside the newly restored Fay and Gus Jones residence in Fayetteville.

The historic residence of noted Arkansas architect E. Fay Jones is being brought to light through limited public tours and an interactive kiosk. The project is a collaboration between the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design and the Tesseract Center for Immersive Environments and Game Design at the University of Arkansas.

Jacqueline Froelich
