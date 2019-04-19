Newly Restored Fay Jones Residence on Public View

The historic residence of noted Arkansas architect E. Fay Jones is being brought to light through limited public tours and an interactive kiosk. The project is a collaboration between the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design and the Tesseract Center for Immersive Environments and Game Design at the University of Arkansas.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.