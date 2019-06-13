0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Crystal Bridges Launches 10-Year Public School Arts Immersion Research Project
Beverly Workman's Greenland Public School third grade glass participates in Crystal Bridges Museum School Arts Program class. Pictured are Havyn Cooksey, Tommy Gunn, Damien Stewart.
Greenland third-graders JL Murchison, Natasha Lyons, Natalie Perkins, Aja Smith analyze artworks during a school tour at CBMAA
Greenland third graders Natasha Lyons, Hudson Haines, Max Long, and classmates listen to a CBMAA art curator.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is engaged in a 10-year-long experiment with more than a thousand children from 17 mostly rural low-income public elementary schools in three states to measure the outcome of immersive arts education. The museum also offers school arts enrichment grant-funded field trips.
