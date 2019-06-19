Hemp Farming Takes Root in Northwest Arkansas

A hemp farm tech crew arranges hemp plants inside a shaded hoop house at Arkansas Hemp Genetics.
Rick Funderberg, director of farm operations stands with Jody Hardin, co-founder and CEO at their experimental medicinal hemp farm.
Newly planted medical hemp grows in a fertilized field.
Hemp is the non-intoxicating cousin of marijuana, both are members of the cannabis family.
Since a 1930s prohibition on hemp farming was lifted last year by the federal government, more than a 100 hemp cultivation licenses have been issued in Arkansas. Hemp cultivation remains tightly regulated until new federal laws are developed. We take a tour of Arkansas Hemp Genetics, a new medicinal hemp farm in rural Washington County.
