Bears Adapting to New Habitat at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge
A rescued black bear prowls the perimeter of her woodland pond, while her habitat mate, a Russian brown bear, takes a dip.
The bears share secure living quarters which have open access to two acres of forest.
The constructed forest pond is deep enough for bears to submerge and swim.
The wilderness habitat has accessible covered living quarters with heated concrete winter dens.
Tanya Smith stands in front of the Jackson Memorial Veterinary Hospital built on the refuge in 2016.
The hospitial has a surgery which can accomodate large animals.
Tanya Smith stands along security fence surrounding the bears forest habitat.
A half dozen captive bears rescued by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Carroll County are finding out what it is like to be wild bears inside their new constructed forest habitat.