Ozarks at Large Stories

Bears Adapting to New Habitat at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 27, 2019 at 3:03 PM CDT
A rescued black bear prowls the perimeter of her woodland pond, while her habitat mate, a Russian brown bear, takes a dip.
Jacqueline Froelich
The bears share secure living quarters which have open access to two acres of forest.
Jacqueline Froelich
The constructed forest pond is deep enough for bears to submerge and swim.
Jacqueline Froelich
The wilderness habitat has accessible covered living quarters with heated concrete winter dens.
Jacqueline Froelich
Tanya Smith stands in front of the Jackson Memorial Veterinary Hospital built on the refuge in 2016.
Jacqueline Froelich
The hospitial has a surgery which can accomodate large animals.
Jacqueline Froelich
Tanya Smith stands along security fence surrounding the bears forest habitat.
Jacqueline Froelich

A half dozen captive bears rescued by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Carroll County are finding out what it is like to be wild bears inside their new constructed forest habitat.

Ozarks at Large Stories Eureka SpringsTurpentine CreekCarroll County
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
