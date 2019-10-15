© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Cherokee Nation to Dedicate New Outpatient Health Center

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM CDT
cherokee_outpatient_center.jpg
Courtesy
/
Cherokee Nation
The Cherokee Nation's new outpatient health center under construction earlier this year in Tahlequah.

The new four-story, multi-million dollar Cherokee Nation outpatient health center, set to open in phases Oct. 21, is located on the W.W. Hastings Hospital campus in Tahlequah. The new faciltiy will offer critically needed health services to hundreds of thousands Cherokees and other tribal members.  

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
