New Preserve Established Around Scenic Bobby Hopper Tunnel

Marson Nance, Director of Land Protection and Stewardship with Northwest Arkansas Land Trust stands on a plateau high above the Bobby Hoppe Tunnel.
J. Froelich
Rotton Bluff Hollow preserve features a wildlife corridor beneath the interstate that connects to the Ozark National Forest to the east and Devil's Den State Park to the west.
J. Froelich
The wildlife corridor crosses Blackburn Creek, a watering spot for wildlife.
J. Froelich
An old log-frame hunting lodge stands on the wilderness preserve.
J. Froelich
Blackburn Creek, a tributary to Lee Creek, meanders through the preserve.
J. Froelich
A southern view from Rotten Bluff Hollow Preserve.
J. Froelich
A 720-acre wilderness encompassing the scenic I-49 Bobby Hopper Tunnel was recently privately purchased for placement under a perpetual conservation easement with Northwest Arkansas Land Trust. We explore the new rugged preserve's many natural features, guided by Marson Nance, Director of Land Protection and Stewardship.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.