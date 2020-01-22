New Federal Tick Act Funds Disease Surveillance, Research

In December, President Trump signed the bipartisan Kay Hagan Tick Act into law, named after U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of North Carolina who died last autumn due to complications from a tick-borne illness. The measure will facilitate development of a national strategy to combat tick diseases and fund medical research as well as educational outreach. Jennifer Platt, DrPH, co-founder of Tick-Borne Conditions United, weighs in.