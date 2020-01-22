New Federal Tick Act Funds Disease Surveillance, Research

In December, President Trump signed the bipartisan Kay Hagan Tick Act into law, named after U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of North Carolina who died last autumn due to complications from a tick-borne illness. The measure will facilitate development of a national strategy to combat tick diseases and fund medical research as well as educational outreach. Jennifer Platt, DrPH, co-founder of Tick-Borne Conditions United, weighs in.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.