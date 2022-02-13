Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ticks
The Arkansas Department of Health is urging caution for those venturing into woodlands and fields this summer about being bitten by infectious ticks.…
In December, President Trump signed the bipartisan Kay Hagan Tick Act into law, named after U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of North Carolina who died last autumn due…
In early June, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced the presence of a Longhorned tick in Benton County. The tick, which is endemic to East…
Alpha Gal Encouragers NW Arkansas is a support group for people dealing with Alpha Gal Syndrome, an allergic reaction to meat caused by a lone star tick…
Summer vacation season is heating up with residents venturing into woodlands to hike and camp, but danger may be lurking in the forest, in the form of...
Ticks are tiny blood-sucking arachnids that feed on deer, birds, rabbits, squirrels, rodents and lizards. During bloodmeals, Arkansas ticks may absorb...
Last May, sisters Anais, Elise and Emory Bowerman spent the night at a Girl Scout slumber camp in Lowell. The girls came home the next day covered with...
Arkansas is host to the largest variety of blood-sucking ticks in the nation. And more Arkansans are reporting being sickened by bites from infected…
Tick season has quelled. But individuals bitten by disease-carrying ticks can suffer for months, even years after. And as Jacqueline Froelich reports,…
Suspected cases of bobcat fever at The Cat Clinic of NWA has steadily increased since January.