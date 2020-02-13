© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

After an Election Tie, What's Next?

KUAF | By Daniel Breen
Published February 13, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST
springer_davis.jpg
Courtesy
/
Arkansas Secretary of State
Candidates Ryan Davis and Joy Springer.

An election for a vacant Arkansas House seat in central Arkansas ended in a tie. Daniel Breen from KUAR in Little Rock explains what happens next.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Elections
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Daniel Breen
Related Content