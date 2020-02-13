Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
After an Election Tie, What's Next?
Published February 13, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST
An election for a vacant Arkansas House seat in central Arkansas ended in a tie. Daniel Breen from KUAR in Little Rock explains what happens next.
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
-
As history seemingly unfolds everyday, it's important to understand how our government came to be and the role that we all play in democracy. In…
-
As history seemingly unfolds everyday, it's important to understand how our government came to be and the role that we all play in democracy. In…
-
A series of three legislative forums for candidates seeking the GOP nomination for the Arkansas House takes place this week. The forums are Tuesday, Feb.…
-
As history seemingly unfolds everyday, it's important to understand how our government came to be and the role that we all play in democracy. In…
-
As 2020 voters go to the polls in New Hampshire's presidential primary, we listen back to a pair of stories from our show in 1992 featuring that year's…