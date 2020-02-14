© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Tracking Infectious Disease Outbreaks in Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 14, 2020 at 2:08 PM CST
193297752_Dr.Dahalia_t800.jpg
Courtesy
/
Arkansas Department of Health
Jennifer Dillaha, MD, Medical Director for Immunization/Outbreak Response at the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Arkansas Department of Health compiles data on communicable disease outbreaks in Arkansas to inform medical providers, the media and the public. We talk with Jennifer Dillaha, MD, who serves as Medical Director for Immunization/Outbreak Response, about how the Department of Health tracks such medical events.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
