© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Reflections in Black: John H. Johnson

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis,
Raven Cook
Published February 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST
MR-JOHNSON-42-e1516388670765.jpg
Courtesy
/
Ebony Magazine

John H. Johnson was born in Arkansas City, Ark. on Janurary 19, 1918. During the Great Depression, his family moved to Chicago so Johnson could pursue a higher education to achieve his dream of becoming a journalist. In high school, Johnson became the editor of the newspaper and yearbook. He then received a scholarship to the University of Chicago when he met Harry H. Pace, a man who offered Johnson a role as assitant editor at his newspaper. Eventually, Johnson dropped out of college to work at the newspaper full-time. After several years, Johnson eventually started his own publication: Negro Digest. With the support of Chicago's largest distributor, Johnson found himself with the ability to expand his production and open up another wildly sucessful publication called Ebony Magazine.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Reflections in Black
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Raven Cook
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.
See stories by Raven Cook
Related Content