The Momentary Debuts New Building, Inaugural Exhibition
The Momentary, a satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, is now open to public and offers free general admission.
A. Grajeda
Lauren Haynes, curator of visual arts, discusses Jody Kuehner's "DITCH," one of the artworks included in "State of the Art 2020."
A. Grajeda
Suchitra Mattai's "Exodus" is one piece that takes advantage of the high ceilings in Gallery 2.
A. Grajeda
A rooftop bar offers a birds-eye view of the Bentonville skyline.
A. Grajeda
What was once a 63,000 square-foot cheese factory, has been transformed into a contemporary arts venue that includes galleries for exhibitions, performance spaces, artist-in-residence studios, culinary experiences, and a rooftop bar. The Momentary's inaugural exhibition, State of the Art 2020, is on display through May 24.