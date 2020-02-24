© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

The Momentary Debuts New Building, Inaugural Exhibition

KUAF
Published February 24, 2020 at 1:30 PM CST
1 of 4
The Momentary, a satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, is now open to public and offers free general admission.
A. Grajeda
2 of 4
Lauren Haynes, curator of visual arts, discusses Jody Kuehner's "DITCH," one of the artworks included in "State of the Art 2020."
A. Grajeda
3 of 4
Suchitra Mattai's "Exodus" is one piece that takes advantage of the high ceilings in Gallery 2.
A. Grajeda
4 of 4
A rooftop bar offers a birds-eye view of the Bentonville skyline.
A. Grajeda

What was once a 63,000 square-foot cheese factory, has been transformed into a contemporary arts venue that includes galleries for exhibitions, performance spaces, artist-in-residence studios, culinary experiences, and a rooftop bar. The Momentary's inaugural exhibition, State of the Art 2020, is on display through May 24.

