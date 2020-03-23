© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Strength of Walmart's Supply Chain Tested During Pandemic

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 23, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT
waller_ua.jpg
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas
Matt Waller is dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas.

Walmart’s legendary supply chain is built to withstand the economic ravages of the global coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to Matt Waller, dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. The world's largest retailer is also supporting  — and expanding — its U.S. workforce during the crisis.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Walton College of BusinessWalmartCoronavirusCOVID-19
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content