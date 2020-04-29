Arrests, Inmate Counts Drop As Authorities Adjust Operations During Outbreak

© 2022 KUAF
Published April 29, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT
As local law enforcement has adjusted to new restrictions and guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a marked drop in the number of people who are arrested and transported to county jails. The outbreak has also caused a noticeable shift in the types of crimes that are being committed. Despite the operational changes, authorites still want people to know they continue to respond to calls and are not turning a blind eye to crime.

