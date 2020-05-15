© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

FDA Approves Experimental COVID-19 Plasma Therapy Program in Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 15, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
Clay Helder
Clay Helder donates plasma at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks after recovering from COVID-19. His plasma will be used to help critically ill coronavirus patients using COVID convalescent plasma therapy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized an experimental plasma therapy program in Arkansas to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. In this two part report, we meet the UAMS physician leading the program, a blood collector gathering plasma from recovered coronavirus patients, a physician at Northwest Medical Center who has successfully treated several patients using the therapy, and a recovered coronavirus patient who has donated plasma for use in the treatment.

Ozarks at Large Stories BloodCoronavirusCOVID-19
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
