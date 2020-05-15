FDA Approves Experimental COVID-19 Plasma Therapy Program in Arkansas

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized an experimental plasma therapy program in Arkansas to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. In this two part report, we meet the UAMS physician leading the program, a blood collector gathering plasma from recovered coronavirus patients, a physician at Northwest Medical Center who has successfully treated several patients using the therapy, and a recovered coronavirus patient who has donated plasma for use in the treatment.
