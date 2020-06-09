Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Food Composting Company and Grocer Expand Partnership During Pandemic
Published June 9, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT
Food Recycling Solutions converts food waste into compost. When restaurants closed because of the pandemic, much of the company's source material went away. But a new, expanded partnership with Harps Foods means the business is still able to operate.
