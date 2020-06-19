© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

River Valley Sees More Coronavirus Cases, Considers Future of Confederate Monument

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 19, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT

Michael Tilley with our partner Talk Business and Politics gives us an update on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the River Valley and what that has meant for local high school graduations. He also tells us about an upcoming discussion between city and county officials regarding a Confederate monument outside the Sebastian County Courthouse in Fort Smith.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and PoliticsCoronavirusCOVID-19Confederate Veterans
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content