River Valley Sees More Coronavirus Cases, Considers Future of Confederate Monument
Published June 19, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
Michael Tilley with our partner
gives us an update on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the River Valley and what that has meant for local high school graduations. He also tells us about an upcoming discussion between city and county officials regarding a Confederate monument outside the Sebastian County Courthouse in Fort Smith. Talk Business and Politics
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
