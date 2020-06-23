© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Qualifying Arkansas Families Receive Pandemic SNAP Cards in Mail

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 23, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
SNAP.png

Arkansas is one of more than 40 states that applied for and received Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding. Electronic benefits transfer payment cards worth hundreds of dollars are in the mail this month to qualifying families for food purchases, which Arkansas child and family advocates say will help fill a major gap caused by the shuttering of school-based free breakfast and lunch programs during the pandemic.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
