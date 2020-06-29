Washington Regional CEO: "I Was Not Prepared for What I Experienced"

Washington Regional Medical System President and CEO Larry Shackelford sent this letter to staff on June 19, 2020.
2 of 2
Washington Regional Medical System President and CEO Larry Shackelford sent this letter to staff on June 19, 2020.
On Thursday night's Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, Maddow shared a letter the president and CEO of Washington Regional Medical System sent to his staff on June 19. At one point, President and CEO Larry Shackelford wrotes he not prepared for what I experienced after making rounds through Washington Regional Medical Center's two COVID-19 units.