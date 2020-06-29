© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Washington Regional CEO: "I Was Not Prepared for What I Experienced"

KUAF
Published June 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT
1 of 2
Washington Regional Medical System President and CEO Larry Shackelford sent this letter to staff on June 19, 2020.
2 of 2
Washington Regional Medical System President and CEO Larry Shackelford sent this letter to staff on June 19, 2020.

On Thursday night's Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, Maddow shared a letter the president and CEO of Washington Regional Medical System sent to his staff on June 19. At one point, President and CEO Larry Shackelford wrotes he not prepared for what I experienced after making rounds through Washington Regional Medical Center's two COVID-19 units.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Washington Regional Medical CenterCoronavirusCOVID-19
Related Content