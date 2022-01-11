A Conversation About Creativity and Community

0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710bf0000With support from The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, “The Movement That Never Was: A People’s Guide to Anti-Racism in the South and Arkansas,” begins with the protests over the killing of George Floyd this summer and the explosion of interest in anti-racist movements, particularly in white communities, and looks ahead to what this new found interest might mean for the country. Written and executive produced by Paul Kiefer, a journalist based in Seattle and finalist for the Kroc Fellowship offered by National Public Radio, this podcast is a five-part series identifying the term anti-racism and tracing the history of anti-racist movements across the South and in Arkansas, paying particular attention to how the involvement of white participants has affected these movements in the past.In coordination with the podcast, KUAF will also host along with The Fayetteville Public Library, a series of virtual community conversations around the topics brought up in each episode. The second conversation will continue the themes of Episode 2 of the podcast - working class solidarity in intergrated anit-racist movements. The event will take place November 19th from 6 to 7:30 PM. Registration for the event is required and can be found at the library’s website, www.faylib.org.You can listen to episodes of the podcast below.