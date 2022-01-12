Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Active Cases at Record High, GOP Picks District 7 Nominee, Football Lands at #21
Published January 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST
Today's news includes a familiar refrain: increases in new and active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. Plus a special election field is set and the final AP football poll is released.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
