© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The BeLOVEd Community

Episode 5: He is LEGEND, Reflections on a Life of Service

By Lindsey Leverett,
Chris Seawood
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT
design by Kaysie Wilson

Chris and Lindsey sit down with a man well-known in Fayetteville, as an educator, leader, friend, mentor, and advocate, Dr. John Colbert.

Dr. Colbert recently retired as the twelfth superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools. In his ground-breaking 46 year career, 43 years with Fayetteville Public Schools, he has served as the district’s first African-American special education teacher, the first African-American principal, and the first African-American superintendent. He is also the first FPS staff member to rise through the ranks from teacher to principal to assistant superintendent to superintendent.

Tags
The BeLOVEd Community BeLOVED Community EducationBlack Experience
Lindsey Leverett
Lindsey Leverett is co-host of <i>The BeLOVEd Community </i>and president of the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council.
See stories by Lindsey Leverett
Chris Seawood
Chris Seawood is co-host of The BeLOVEd Community and treasurer of the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council.
See stories by Chris Seawood