Episode 5: He is LEGEND, Reflections on a Life of Service

Chris and Lindsey sit down with a man well-known in Fayetteville, as an educator, leader, friend, mentor, and advocate, Dr. John Colbert.

Dr. Colbert recently retired as the twelfth superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools. In his ground-breaking 46 year career, 43 years with Fayetteville Public Schools, he has served as the district’s first African-American special education teacher, the first African-American principal, and the first African-American superintendent. He is also the first FPS staff member to rise through the ranks from teacher to principal to assistant superintendent to superintendent.