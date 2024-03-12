© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF is hiring a general manager! This position will include overall management, leadership, and planning, as well as fundraising, content development and delivery, and technical system development. Click here to apply and to learn more!
The BeLOVEd Community

The BeLOVEd Community Podcast: Season 2, Episode 2: Black Heritage, Black History, Black Community

By Chris Seawood,
Lindsey LeverettLeah Grant
Published March 12, 2024 at 7:05 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The BeLOVEd Community
The BeLOVEd Community
/
The BeLOVEd Community

NWA MLK Council president and treasurer Lindsey Leverett Higgins and Chris Seawood talk with IMPACT Period founder and current Historic Black District project manager for NWA Black Heritage, Emma Willis on her past project work and her current work in Nortwest Arkansas included the historic and momentous work of the Historic Black District in South Fayetteville.

Guest: Emma Willis. @imemmawillis

Cover art designed by: Kaysie Wilson

The BeLOVEd Community
Chris Seawood
Chris Seawood is co-host of <i>The BeLOVEd Community</i> and treasurer of the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council.
See stories by Chris Seawood
Lindsey Leverett
Lindsey Leverett is co-host of The BeLOVEd Community and president of the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council.
See stories by Lindsey Leverett
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
See stories by Leah Grant