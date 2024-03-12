The BeLOVEd Community Podcast: Season 2, Episode 2: Black Heritage, Black History, Black Community
NWA MLK Council president and treasurer Lindsey Leverett Higgins and Chris Seawood talk with IMPACT Period founder and current Historic Black District project manager for NWA Black Heritage, Emma Willis on her past project work and her current work in Nortwest Arkansas included the historic and momentous work of the Historic Black District in South Fayetteville.
Guest: Emma Willis. @imemmawillis
Cover art designed by: Kaysie Wilson