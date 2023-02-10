I Am Northwest Arkansas
The I am Northwest Arkansas Podcast covers the intersection of Business, Culture, Entrepreneurship, and Life in Benton and Washington County Arkansas. If you are thinking about moving here or already live here, we've got great inspiring stories, ideas, things to do, places to see, people to meet, and food to eat. Learn why we are one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas of the US.
I Am Northwest Arkansas Episodes
-
About the Show: Newly married Neil Greenhaw embarks on an inspiring journey from small-town Arkansas to the global stage, only to return home to find his true calling in cultivating a vibrant music and entrepreneurial culture in Northwest Arkansas with collaboration, passion, and purpose."Always be in the room with people that are better than you because it'll make you better." - Neil Greenhaw.Neil Greenhaw is the principal owner of HAXTON Road Studios and a former touring musician. He has experienced the world through music and now brings his spirit of collaboration and expertise to his recording studio and real estate business in Northwest Arkansas.Neil Greenhaw grew up in Harrison, Arkansas, until he graduated college and his life took off. His wife got accepted into college in Nashville, and he got an audition to play for a band that traveled worldwide, opening his eyes to new cultures and inspiring him. After moving back to Arkansas, Neil and his wife decided to start a family and looked for a way to make their dreams a reality. They built a studio in their house and started recording, eventually outgrowing the space and building a full-blown commercial facility. The spirit of collaboration in Nashville taught Neil how to work with others, and the facility became a place for artists to come, be inspired, and make their art. He believes Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas need more venues to bring in top musical talent for recording purposes.In this episode, you will learn the following:1. How did Neil Greenhaw's small-town upbringing change his perspective on life?2. How did the spirit of collaboration contribute to the success of Neil's Nashville studio?3. What challenges and opportunities exist for artists in the Northwest Arkansas music scene? All this and more on this episode of I am Northwest Arkansas.Important Links and Mentions on the Show*:Neil Greenhaw EmailHaxton Road Studios WebsiteHaxton Road Studios InstagramHaxton Road Studios FacebookHaxton Road Studios TwitterHaxton Road Studios LinkedInThis episode is sponsored by*:Signature Bank of Arkansas - Signature Bank was founded here in Northwest Arkansas in 2005. Their focus is personal and community banking. When you bank with a community...
-
About the Show: “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”Albert EinsteinWhen Chris Thompson hit rock bottom on Thanksgiving Day 2018, he realized that alcohol was his only solution and that his best thinking had gotten him there. Faced with overcoming his ego, Chris took a leap of faith and launched a sobriety support app to help others, transforming his suffering and shame into purpose."Recovery isn't about overcoming alcohol or drugs; it's overcoming ego. Alcohol and drugs are just the fuel that makes you so attached to your ego and so much in self-preservation mode. Fear driven. And fear only comes from the ego. It's about protecting a conception of yourself that isn't even real." Chris ThompsonChris Thompson is the founder of Sober Sidekick, an app that helps people in recovery stay connected and overcome isolation. He is a former college athlete and entrepreneur who has been in recovery for four years.Chris Thompson was an ambitious college athlete who had just started his first business and felt invincible. However, when a difficult situation arose, alcohol became his only solution for all his problems. On Thanksgiving Day, he woke up on the sidewalk for the fourth consecutive day, feeling hopeless and isolated. He realized his best thinking had gotten him there, and he decided that today would be his day one. He called a hotline, sought treatment, and eventually found his way to a sober living facility. With his friends' help, he could commit to recovery and put his goal of sobriety first. He channeled his ambition into creating The Sober Sidekick app, which allowed people in recovery to connect and support each other and saw their suffering and shame be transformed into purpose.In this episode, you will learn the following:1. Everyone has an opportunity to be in recovery from anything - not just drugs or alcohol.2. What if today was the day that you made that change?3. How can an algorithm be created so that no one ever goes without support?4. Why Chris moved to Northwest Arkansas and what this area has meant to him. All this and more on this episode of I am Northwest Arkansas.Important Links and Mentions on the Show*:Sober Sidekick EmailSober Sidekick WebsiteSober Sidekick InstagramSober Sidekick FacebookSober Sidekick LinkedInSober Sidekick YouTubeThis episode is sponsored by*:
-
About the Show: We have been toying with the idea of creating an episode Hall of Fame for the I Am Northwest Arkansas podcast. We figured we would start keeping track of the most downloaded episodes we’ve shared and the episodes that impact the host and listeners most. While we are excited to share the first entry into our podcasting hall of fame, we are equally saddened by the reason that we have to do this now. Two years ago, Mark Zweig, who many of you have heard us mention on the podcast, introduced us to a dynamo of an Entrepreneur named Brant Barnes. Randy had the best time sitting with Brant in his Shelter Insurance office here in Fayetteville. Brant told one story after another, going back to childhood and ending up at the age of 41 with multiple pizza food franchises, a ton of rental properties, and an incredibly successful insurance agency. He entertained us so with his energy and stories. Randy even moved all of his personal and business insurance to Brant’s Shelter Insurance Agency. The other thing that struck us about Brant was that he was always willing to give his time and talent to his teammates across all of his businesses and to special organizations. He was a businessman that made a difference in the communities he served in. We lost Brant a few weeks back. He crashed his plane on approach to Drake field. It was dark, and he was in an unfamiliar aircraft. Mark Zweig wrote a great article about Brant recently. You can read it here. The letter is a tribute to Brant and a reminder that every day is precious. This episode is worth a listen. Episode 119, entitled “How NWA Serial Entrepreneur Brant Barnes found success in authenticity.” will be the first entrance into our I am Northwest Arkansas Podcast Hall of Fame. If you need some encouragement and have struggled in business or life. This is the episode to listen to. Please consider sharing this message with a friend. We could all use a reminder of how precious each day is. Godspeed Brant! All this and more on this episode of I am Northwest Arkansas.Important Links and Mentions on the Show*:Original Show Notes Episode 119 with Brant BarnesBrant Barnes Shelter InsuranceShelter Insurance Website - Brant BarnesThis episode is sponsored by*:Signature Bank of Arkansas - Signature Bank was founded here in Northwest Arkansas in 2005. Their focus is personal and community banking. When you bank with a community bank, you’re investing in local businesses, local entrepreneurs, local charities,
-
Chef Russell Ingram: Southern Fried & Sustainable Zero Waste Dining with Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken Food TruckAbout the Show:"I didn't want to do business unless I did it right. And I love nature. It's a big part of my life. I grew up in it, and I just strayed away from it for all those years that I was in the city. And now that we moved out here, we're in the mountains. Fayetteville is huge on sustainability and the environment. I really loved that. And I thought it was a great opportunity for me to implement these business ideas." - Russell IngramChef Russell Ingram is a self-taught culinary expert who has spent the past 12 years honing his craft in some of the best kitchens in the world. He is now the owner of the Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken food truck, where he strives to create a zero-waste dining experience with locally sourced ingredients.Chef Russell Ingram was unsatisfied with his retail job and decided to take a leap of faith into a professional kitchen. With no experience, he quickly became a master of all the stations and was able to create dishes that were put on the menu. He then went to Atlanta to gain more experience before returning to Nashville. He wanted to focus on more intricate dishes, so he jumped up to Chef de Cuisine at a French restaurant. After moving to Northwest Arkansas, he noticed no hot chicken food trucks, so he decided to open one himself. He was determined to make it as sustainable as possible, so he sourced all of his ingredients locally and set up a composting system for the waste product. He now runs two businesses, a hot chicken food truck and the Yacht Club Food Truck Park on N. College Avenue in Fayetteville. In this episode, you will learn the following:1. Chef Russell Ingram's ambitious journey from retail to running his own sustainable Food Truck restaurant.2. The deliciousness of Nashville hot chicken and how to recreate the perfect texture with smashed red potatoes.3. How Chef Russell Ingram has implemented a sustainable zero-waste dining experience in Northwest Arkansas.All this and more on this episode of the I am Northwest Arkansas podcast. Important Links and Mentions on the Show*:Russell Ingram EmailDot's Nashville Hot Chicken WebsiteDot’s Nashville Hot Chicken FacebookDot’s Nashville Hot Chicken InstagramChef Russell Ingram InstagramOther episodes you’ll enjoy:Episode 200 - Did You know that Arkansas has Acres of Diamonds
-
Lindsey Leverett-Higgins is Building Upon A Dream with The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr CouncilAbout the Show:Everyone has the power for greatness, not for fame but greatness, because greatness is determined by service. - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.This episode featured Lindsey Leverett Higgins, the President of the Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Council. Lindsey shared how the Council was established in 1996 by the late Reverend J. Aaron Hawkins to bring a large celebration to Northwest Arkansas in honor of Dr. King and raise money for scholarships. The Council has grown since then and has become a vital part of the black and minority community in Northwest Arkansas. Each year, the Council gives out the Salute to Greatness Award to recognize community members for their work in the community and raises money for scholarships. Lindsey shared that Northwest Arkansas is growing in diversity, equity, and inclusion and encourages anyone considering moving to Northwest Arkansas to do so. We also discussed the role that local employers, both large and small, play in promoting DEI in recruitment and retention efforts. "Come find your tribe, get engaged, get involved, meet people, understand the local hangouts, the beauty shops, and the barber shops. Know that if you're coming from a major city, there are not necessarily from a diversity standpoint, not yet, but we're getting there." -Lindsey Leverett Higgins In this episode, you will learn the following:1. The Impact of the Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Council on Diversity and Inclusion in the Community2. The Salute to Greatness Awards and How Recipients are Selected3. Advice for People Considering Moving to Northwest Arkansas from a Diversity Perspective. All this and more on this episode of the I am Northwest Arkansas podcast. Important Links and Mentions on the Show*:Lindsey Leverett-Higgins EmailNorthwest Arkansas MLK Council WebsiteNorthwest Arkansas MLK Council InstagramNorthwest Arkansas MLK Council FacebookNorthwest Arkansas MLK Council TwitterNorthwest Arkansas MLK Council LinkedIn Other episodes you’ll enjoy:Episode 200 - Did You know that Arkansas has Acres of DiamondsDid You Know The Greatest Maritime Disaster In The United
-
Lightning in a Bottle: Alex Howland on Women's Mental Health, Legacy & Generational Wealth Here in Northwest ArkansasAbout the Show: “Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and, above all, confidence in ourselves. We must believe we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained.” – Marie CurieAlex Howland is a passionate advocate for women's empowerment, having worked with women for the past ten years. She is the founder of Dovetail, an event in January 2023 that seeks to provide an open forum for women to discuss topics like legacy, generational wealth, business, and mental health and wellness."We as women have to really make our own way. My mom immigrated here from Italy when she was a baby, and it was really impactful to see her be able to come from literally nothing and grow a really successful woman-owned business." - Alex HowlandAlex Howland has started a program called Dovetail for women in Northwest Arkansas to provide a place for them to connect, learn, and grow. Alex met Randy Wilburn while working on the Place Summit event, and they have become friends. Dovetail will be held in January 2023 at Theater Squared, with an intentional grounding session led by Michaella Yoga, PowerPoint presentations, conversations, and an optional happy hour sponsored by Women Run. Dovetail will cover legacy, generational wealth, business, diversity, and mental health and wellness topics. Alex hopes to create more community partnerships and provide an open forum for attendees to have meaningful conversations.In this episode, you will learn the following:1. What is the Dovetail program, and how will it help women in Northwest Arkansas?2. What innovative ideas and conversations will be explored at the Dovetail event?3. How can mental health and wellness be addressed to help support women in difficult times, such as during and after the pandemic?All this and more on this episode of the I am Northwest Arkansas podcast.Important Links and Mentions on the Show*:Alex Howland EmailAlex Howland WebsiteAlex Howland WebsiteAlex Howland InstagramAlex Howland FacebookAlex Howland LinkedInDovetail NWAWomen Run Other episodes you’ll enjoy:
-
About the Show:Northwest Arkansas Has Acres of Diamonds…“Your diamonds are not in far distant mountains or in yonder seas; they are in your own backyard, if you but dig for them.”Russell B. ConwellWe can’t believe that this is episode 200 of the podcast. Who would have thought that going around the Northwest Arkansas community with a digital recorder and a microphone to interview people and organizations to learn more about them would become a thing? Podcasting has been the perfect platform for sharing unique stories and personal resilience tales. Every episode has provided a place where people could be themselves and share the stories that matter to them, whether it was a successful business, a great creator, a fantastic organization, or an idea. We love telling and sharing stories that matter here at I am Northwest Arkansas, and the truth is that ALL stories matter. Some just need to be shared in front of a microphone. We will continue to record and share these stories until it makes sense not to do so anymore. But we are a long way off from that day. Until then, keep tuning in weekly to learn more about Northwest Arkansas, maybe your neighbor, and yourself. We will keep pressing RECORD!Peace and Love!All this and more on this episode of the I am Northwest Arkansas podcast.Important Links and Mentions on the Show*:Russell B. ConwellAcres of Diamonds StoryTemple UniversityOther episodes you’ll enjoy:Did You Know The Greatest Maritime Disaster In The United States Happened In Arkansas?CirclesNWA is Helping Move People Out of Poverty One Family at A TimeChef Matt Cooper and Conifer Are Planting The Seeds of Community With a Gluten-Free Restaurant In Downtown BentonvilleThis episode is sponsored by*:Signature Bank of Arkansas - Signature Bank was founded here in Northwest Arkansas in 2005 and focuses on personal and community banking. When you bank with a community bank, you’re investing in local businesses, local entrepreneurs, local charities, and causes close to home. They have worked hard to earn their tagline, “Community Banking at its Best.”You may ask why bank at Signature? Because they focus
-
Uncovering the My-T-By-Design of Lakisha Harper Bradley: Using Art for Creative Expression and Inspiration Here in Northwest ArkansasAbout the Show:“To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice your gift.”Steve PrefontaineWhen Lakisha Harper Bradley, a former Walmart employee, is propelled by a spiritual download to leave her comfort zone and start her own business, 'My-T-By-Design,' she embarks on an inspiring journey to use art as a therapeutic tool to empower others to embrace their inner Picasso and uncover their unique gifts."We all have unique gifts, but it starts with us believing in ourselves in order for the gifts to come out. The tea is a representation of your truth." - Lakisha Harper BradleyLakisha Harper Bradley is a mother, wife, sister, friend, and the founder of My-T-By-Design Therapeutic Art Studio. She graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and has a passion for art that was passed down from her father.Lakisha Harper Bradley was born and raised in Louisville, Arkansas. She had a long career at Walmart but felt compelled to leave and start her own business. She started My-T-By-Design Therapeutic Art Studio, which allows people to embrace their inner Picasso and communicate through art. After receiving an inspirational download during a traffic jam, Lakisha left Walmart to embark on this new journey. She now serves a variety of groups and organizations, helping them to create their masterpieces.In this episode, you will learn the following:1. Exploring the intersection of business, culture, entrepreneurship, and life in the Ozarks.2. Examining the power of leadership and art in the family dynamic.3. Investigating how a profound spiritual experience can lead to a business venture of therapeutic art.Important Links and Mentions on the Show*:Other episodes you’ll enjoy:Did You Know The Greatest Maritime Disaster In The United States Happened In Arkansas?CirclesNWA is Helping Move People Out of Poverty One Family at A TimeChef Matt Cooper and Conifer Are Planting The Seeds of Community With a Gluten-Free Restaurant In Downtown BentonvilleImportant Links and Mentions on the Show*:My-T-by-Design EmailMy-T-by-Design WebsiteMy-T-by-Design InstagramMy-T-by-Design Facebook
-
About the Show:What is a cryptocurrency, and why is it gaining popularity?"Blockchain is the tech. Bitcoin is merely the first mainstream manifestation of its potential." Marc KenigsbergCarol Goforth is a law professor at the University of Arkansas and a cryptocurrency expert. She has written over a dozen law review articles and two books and is a regular speaker on the topic.In this episode of I am Northwest Arkansas, host Randy Wilburn interviews Carol Goforth, a professor of law at the University of Arkansas and a cryptocurrency expert. Goforth shares her origin story of how she got interested in the subject and started writing about it extensively. She discusses how cryptocurrency works and some potential legal implications of investing in it."It is an endlessly fascinating topic that continues to move so quickly that the law is always changing and always struggling to catch up, and there's always an audience and a need for more information in this space." -Professor Carol GoforthIn this episode, you will learn the following: 1. How Carol Goforth got interested in cryptocurrency and became an expert in the field2. The potential benefits of blockchain technology for businesses and consumers3. What a smart contract is, and how can it be used in the cryptocurrency spaceAll this and more on this episode of the I am Northwest Arkansas podcast.Important Links and Mentions on the Show*:Carol Goforth Email Carol Goforth LinkedIn Other episodes you’ll enjoy:Did You Know The Greatest Maritime Disaster In The United States Happened In Arkansas?CirclesNWA is Helping Move People Out of Poverty One Family at A TimeChef Matt Cooper and Conifer Are Planting The Seeds of Community With a Gluten-Free Restaurant In Downtown BentonvilleThis episode is sponsored by*:Signature Bank of Arkansas - Signature Bank was founded here in Northwest Arkansas in 2005 and focuses on personal and community banking. When you bank with a community bank, you’re investing in local businesses, local entrepreneurs, local charities, and causes close to
-
Chef Elliot Hunt's Epic Journey: Tales of Travel and Inspiration at Atlas the Restaurant in Northwest ArkansasAbout the Show:“The voyage of discovery is not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes.” Thomas Alva EdisonElliot Hunt is the chef of Atlas The Restaurant, a French revivalist-style restaurant in Northwest Arkansas. His love of cooking was ignited at age nine when he went on a trip to France with his parents, and he has since traveled the world, taking inspiration from global cuisine to create unique dishes for the restaurant.This is Elliot Hunt's story...Chef Elliot Hunt, the owner of Atlas The Restaurant, is one of the most talked about chefs in Northwest Arkansas. As a young boy, Elliot was taken to France by his parents, and it was there that he found his love of food and cooking. He took his passion and worked in various restaurants around the US and France, learning and gathering inspiration. After much hard work, Elliot and his partner opened Atlas, a restaurant that transports people to different cities. The menu changes every three months as Elliot and his team try to push themselves artistically through cuisine. When the pandemic hit, Elliot had to close their restaurant and let go of their staff. After a long period of hardship, the restaurant was able to bounce back with the community rallying behind them.In this episode, you will learn the following:1. Discovering the unique atmosphere of Atlas the Restaurant, and Chef Elliot's "French Revivalist" style.2. Exploring the global inspiration behind Chef Elliot's cuisine and his commitment to changing the menu every three months.3. Understanding the challenges of the restaurant business during the pandemic, and the community effort to support Atlas The Restaurant.All this and more on this episode of the I am Northwest Arkansas podcast."Taste the world without leaving Northwest Arkansas with Atlas the Restaurant's globally inspired cuisine."Important Links and Mentions on the Show*:Elliot Hunt EmailAtlas The Restaurant WebsiteAtlas The Restaurant InstagramAtlas The Restaurant FacebookAtlas The Restaurant Twitter This episode is sponsored by*:Signature Bank of Arkansas - Signature Bank was founded here in Northwest Arkansas in 2005 and focuses on personal and community banking. When you bank with a community bank, you’re investing in local businesses, local entrepreneurs, local charities, and causes close to home. They have worked hard to earn their tagline, “Community Banking at its Best.”You may ask why bank at Signature? Because they focus on the customer instead of having a branch on every corner, you can have your questions answered by a real person, whether you’re reaching out to the call center or your banker’s cell phone. You can access any ATM in the country without fear of a fee. They will refund all of those fees at the end of every month. Finally, they are constantly improving their digital...