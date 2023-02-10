About the Show:“The voyage of discovery is not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes.” Thomas Alva EdisonElliot Hunt is the chef of Atlas The Restaurant, a French revivalist-style restaurant in Northwest Arkansas. His love of cooking was ignited at age nine when he went on a trip to France with his parents, and he has since traveled the world, taking inspiration from global cuisine to create unique dishes for the restaurant.This is Elliot Hunt's story...Chef Elliot Hunt, the owner of Atlas The Restaurant, is one of the most talked about chefs in Northwest Arkansas. As a young boy, Elliot was taken to France by his parents, and it was there that he found his love of food and cooking. He took his passion and worked in various restaurants around the US and France, learning and gathering inspiration. After much hard work, Elliot and his partner opened Atlas, a restaurant that transports people to different cities. The menu changes every three months as Elliot and his team try to push themselves artistically through cuisine. When the pandemic hit, Elliot had to close their restaurant and let go of their staff. After a long period of hardship, the restaurant was able to bounce back with the community rallying behind them.In this episode, you will learn the following:1. Discovering the unique atmosphere of Atlas the Restaurant, and Chef Elliot's "French Revivalist" style.2. Exploring the global inspiration behind Chef Elliot's cuisine and his commitment to changing the menu every three months.3. Understanding the challenges of the restaurant business during the pandemic, and the community effort to support Atlas The Restaurant.All this and more on this episode of the I am Northwest Arkansas podcast."Taste the world without leaving Northwest Arkansas with Atlas the Restaurant's globally inspired cuisine."Important Links and Mentions on the Show*:Elliot Hunt EmailAtlas The Restaurant WebsiteAtlas The Restaurant InstagramAtlas The Restaurant FacebookAtlas The Restaurant Twitter This episode is sponsored by*:Signature Bank of Arkansas - Signature Bank was founded here in Northwest Arkansas in 2005 and focuses on personal and community banking. When you bank with a community bank, you’re investing in local businesses, local entrepreneurs, local charities, and causes close to home. They have worked hard to earn their tagline, “Community Banking at its Best.”You may ask why bank at Signature? Because they focus on the customer instead of having a branch on every corner, you can have your questions answered by a real person, whether you’re reaching out to the call center or your banker’s cell phone. You can access any ATM in the country without fear of a fee. They will refund all of those fees at the end of every month. Finally, they are constantly improving their digital...

