© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
new natural election.png
Natural Election

Natural Election Live: Does My Vote Matter?

Published September 29, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
nelive-grove.png
The podcast will record live at the Pyror Center in downtown Fayetteville.

Co-host Matthew Moore moderated a panel discussion with Janine Parry, professor of political science at the University of Arkansas and the director of the Arkansas Poll, and Jennifer Price, executive director of the Washington County Election Commission, live at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to answer the question, "Does My Vote Matter?"

Host: Matthew Moore
Panelists: Janine Parry and Jennifer Price

Special thanks to Daniel Caruth, Randy Dixon, Susan Kendrick-Perry, and Alessando Salemme for their help on this live podcast.

Tags
Natural Election Pryor CenterElectionsVotingNatural Election