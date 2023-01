Hosts Rachell Sanchez-Smith and Rogelio Garcia Contreras, Director of Social Innovation for the Walton College of Business, speak with Dr. Lia Uribe, founder of RefleXions, Steven Byess, Music Director of the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, and Margot LeMaster, Director of Engage NWA, about the reimagining of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons into The Four Seasons of Latin Jazz and what diversity and equity work looks like through creative justice.