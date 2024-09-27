© 2024 KUAF
Resilient Black Women
RBW SEASON 5: Healing through the arts with Na’Tosha Devon

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia SimpsonLeah Grant
Published September 27, 2024 at 7:05 AM CDT
Deneshia and Joi had a chance to sit down with Na’Tosha Devon to talk about her way of finding healing through the arts. She reminds us that our resilience is not just about out strength. She asserts that our resilience has a lot more to do with our ability to be vulnerable and deeply connected. Na’Tosha shares ways that the arts have been healing for her. Na’Tosha discusses how she navigates telling the messiness of the middle, triumph of our stories, and the softness of who we are and who we get to be as Black women. You can learn more about what Na”Tosha is doing by visiting her website: https://www.natoshadevon.org/about

Let us know what you are taking away from this episode! Na’Tosha has two poetry books out that you can purchase if you want to support her work at https://www.natoshadevon.org/category/all-products

Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is a licensed professional counselor and host of Resilient Black Women.
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
