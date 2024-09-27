RBW SEASON 5: Healing through the arts with Na’Tosha Devon
Deneshia and Joi had a chance to sit down with Na’Tosha Devon to talk about her way of finding healing through the arts. She reminds us that our resilience is not just about out strength. She asserts that our resilience has a lot more to do with our ability to be vulnerable and deeply connected. Na’Tosha shares ways that the arts have been healing for her. Na’Tosha discusses how she navigates telling the messiness of the middle, triumph of our stories, and the softness of who we are and who we get to be as Black women. You can learn more about what Na”Tosha is doing by visiting her website: https://www.natoshadevon.org/about
Let us know what you are taking away from this episode! Na’Tosha has two poetry books out that you can purchase if you want to support her work at https://www.natoshadevon.org/category/all-products
@resilientblackwomen_org