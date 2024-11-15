© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Resilient Black Women
Resilient Black Women

RBW Season 5: Post Election Reflections

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia Simpson
Published November 15, 2024 at 7:05 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Resilient Black Women logo
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

This episode is a reflection of what has happened since 11/5. Joi, Dr. Jordan and Dr. Silena share their reflections of the election. This episode is all about helping us find our way in during a Trump Presidency! We deal with issues of feminism versus womanism. Dr. Jordan reminds us all that we have permission to ALL of our FEELINGS. Dr. Silena reminds Black women to care for their WHOLE SELF. For the next four years, take care of you. Create when you can. And never give up hope.

@resilientblackwomen_org

Resilient Black Women
Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is a licensed professional counselor and host of Resilient Black Women.
See stories by Joi McGowan
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
See stories by Deneshia Simpson