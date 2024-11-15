RBW Season 5: Post Election Reflections
This episode is a reflection of what has happened since 11/5. Joi, Dr. Jordan and Dr. Silena share their reflections of the election. This episode is all about helping us find our way in during a Trump Presidency! We deal with issues of feminism versus womanism. Dr. Jordan reminds us all that we have permission to ALL of our FEELINGS. Dr. Silena reminds Black women to care for their WHOLE SELF. For the next four years, take care of you. Create when you can. And never give up hope.
