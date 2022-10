Verlon Stone is a special advisor at the Indiana University Liberian Collections, but his main goal is to help connect people with the sort of resources and research that helps them to build their own communities and understanding. He joins us to discuss his work, his passions, and more.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton

Guest: Verlon Stone

Producer: Matthew Moore

Associate Producer: Rachel Bernstein

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio and Ozarks at Large.