Demystifying Vodou Culture

When Americans think of vodou, we often think of the dolls, the stereotypes from the New Orleans shops, and witchcraft. Dr. Patrick Bellegarde-Smith helps us demystify and better understand the religion of Haitian vodou on this episode.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton

Guest: Dr. Patrick Bellegarde-Smith

Producer: Matthew Moore

Associate Producer: Rachel Bernstein

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.