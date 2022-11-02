© 2022 KUAF
Undisciplined

Demystifying Vodou Culture

Published November 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
When Americans think of vodou, we often think of the dolls, the stereotypes from the New Orleans shops, and witchcraft. Dr. Patrick Bellegarde-Smith helps us demystify and better understand the religion of Haitian vodou on this episode.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton
Guest: Dr. Patrick Bellegarde-Smith
Producer: Matthew Moore
Associate Producer: Rachel Bernstein

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.

Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
