Undisciplined

Black Bodies and the National Football League

By Caree Banton
Published January 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
The National Football League accounted for 82 of the 100 most-watched U.S. TV broadcasts in 2022. And yet, NFL players do not have guaranteed contracts, and the league average career length is just over 3 years. In the season 4 premiere of Undisciplined, we hear from Dr. Charles Ross, a professor of history and expert in African American history and sports history.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton
Guest: Dr. Charles Ross
Producer: Matthew Moore

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.

Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
