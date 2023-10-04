The Southern Strategy
We explore the intricacies of Southern politics and culture and how it has had an outsized effect on American politics and way of life. Our guest, Angie Maxwell is Director of the Diane Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society at the University of Arkansas and an award-winning author. Her forthcoming book, "The Long Southern Strategy”, unpack the evolving landscape of Southern politics and its national implications.
