Undisciplined1400.png
Undisciplined

The Southern Strategy

By Caree Banton,
Nenebi Tony
Published October 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
We explore the intricacies of Southern politics and culture and how it has had an outsized effect on American politics and way of life. Our guest, Angie Maxwell is Director of the Diane Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society at the University of Arkansas and an award-winning author. Her forthcoming book, "The Long Southern Strategy”, unpack the evolving landscape of Southern politics and its national implications.

Caree Banton
Caree Banton is the host of <i>Undisciplined.</i>
Nenebi Tony
Nenbi Tony is a writer and researcher from Ghana, West Africa, and the co-host of the Undisciplined podcast.
