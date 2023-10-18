© 2023 KUAF
Undisciplined1400.png
Undisciplined

CommUniversity

By Caree Banton,
Nenebi Tony
Published October 18, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT
African and African American Studies (AAST) partners with Mr. Ron Harris of A Level Up to collect and deliver relief to the victims of the tormado in Little Rock and Wynn, Arkansas. They discuss why the University and community partnership is necessary and valuable.

Mr. Ron Harris
www.AlevelUp.org

Undisciplined Undisciplined
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is the host of <i>Undisciplined.</i>
Nenebi Tony
Nenbi Tony is a writer and researcher from Ghana, West Africa, and the co-host of the Undisciplined podcast.
