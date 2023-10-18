CommUniversity
African and African American Studies (AAST) partners with Mr. Ron Harris of A Level Up to collect and deliver relief to the victims of the tormado in Little Rock and Wynn, Arkansas. They discuss why the University and community partnership is necessary and valuable.
