© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Undisciplined1400.png
Undisciplined

Fayetteville High School Students Articulate their views on Black History and Policies Affecting their Ability to study of it.

By Caree Banton,
Karynecia Connor
Published February 12, 2024 at 7:05 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

In this episode, Fayetteville High School Students weigh in on a conversation that has largely affected their lives but from which people like them tend to be excluded. These students reflect on Black History and policies and politics Surrounding their Education including the Black History Curriculum, the Learns Act, the banning of AP African American Studies and Critical Race Studies that affect their learning.

Caree Banton, @diasporise, the_forgetful_historian

Karynecia Conner @thewordyprofessor

Undisciplined
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is the host of <i>Undisciplined.</i>
See stories by Caree Banton
Karynecia Connor
See stories by Karynecia Connor