Creating Triple Bottom Lines with the P4 Consultancy Project

In the fourth episode of Points of Departure, Laurence and Rogelio introduce us to Meredith Atkins, Director of Northwest Arkansas Industry and Community Engagement in the Division of Economic Development, and Mark Howard, P4 advisor and former P4 lead consultant, who tell us about the P4 initiative with the Arkansas Global Changemakers.

The People, Planet, and Profit Consultancy Project (P4) is an Arkansas Global Changemakers Initiative led by the Graduate Net Impact chapter as a signature initiative of the group. The concept is a student-run consulting group concentrated on organizations who seek to be socially and environmentally responsible, primarily non-profits, new ventures, and small businesses. In contributing to this project, students will identify and support enterprises that can be scaled for community impact, strengthening our efforts to build a more equitable, fair, and sustainable community in Northwest Arkansas.