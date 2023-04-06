© 2023 KUAF
Points of Departure

Marketplace of Ideas - Out of the Classroom with UofA Rome Center

By Daniel Caruth
Published April 6, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT
University of Arkansas Rome Campus professor Camilla Lai, takes us with her global studies class to explore an often overlooked park of the Italian capital. Lai says the tour of Nuovo Mercato Esquillino, a multiethnic market in the city, helps students put into context some of the broader concepts they explore in her study abroad course - from migration and politics to economics.

Points of Departure: Season 2 Points of Departure
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
