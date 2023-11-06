Is housing a human right?
In this episode we hear from architects Fernanda Oppermann and Jose Herrasti with Los Angeles-based design firm Mutuo and John Folan, department head for theFay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas. They discuss affordable housing, bringing equity to design and incorporating social concepts into their work. They also talk about their collaboration with Crystal Bridges Museum on the exhibit "Architecture at Home" on display through March 2024.