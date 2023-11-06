© 2023 KUAF
Points of Departure

Is housing a human right?

By Daniel Caruth
Published November 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST
One of Mutuo's designs for the Crystal Bridges "Architecture at Home" exhibit.
courtesy
/
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
One of Mutuo's designs for the Crystal Bridges "Architecture at Home" exhibit.

In this episode we hear from architects Fernanda Oppermann and Jose Herrasti with Los Angeles-based design firm Mutuo and John Folan, department head for theFay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas. They discuss affordable housing, bringing equity to design and incorporating social concepts into their work. They also talk about their collaboration with Crystal Bridges Museum on the exhibit "Architecture at Home" on display through March 2024.

Points of Departure Season 3 Points of Departure
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
