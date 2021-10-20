Art as a Tool of Liberation

Toni Morrison once said, "This is precisely the time when artists got to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal." On today's episode, hosts Caree Banton and Warrington Sebree are joined by Sharon Killian to discuss the impact of art in the Black community. Sharon Killian is president of Art Ventures and an artist herself.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton and Warrington Sebree

Guest: Sharon Killian

Producer: Matthew Moore

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF.