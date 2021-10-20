Related Program: 
Undisciplined

Art as a Tool of Liberation

By & Caree Banton 10 minutes ago

Toni Morrison once said, "This is precisely the time when artists got to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal." On today's episode, hosts Caree Banton and Warrington Sebree are joined by Sharon Killian to discuss the impact of art in the Black community. Sharon Killian is president of Art Ventures and an artist herself.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton and Warrington Sebree
Guest: Sharon Killian
Producer: Matthew Moore

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF.

Undisciplined
art ventures

There is No One Type of Way to Protest

By & Caree Banton Oct 6, 2021

Political science is more than just politics. Nonviolent protesting is not the only option. Hashtags on social media have a global impact. These are just a few of the revelations shared with by our guest on today's episode, Dr. Najja Baptist. Dr. Baptist is a political science professor at the University of Arkansas.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton and Warrington Sebree
Guest: Dr. Najja K. Baptist
Producer: Matthew Moore

Aaron, Anthony, and Randall: A History Lesson of Racial Terror in Washington County

By & Caree Banton Sep 22, 2021

Racial terror and lynchings were not just something that happened in the Delta. RoAnne Elliott, the leader of the Washington County Community Remembrance Project, shares her experience of exploring history—both oral and written—to discover the stories of three enslaved Black men who were lynched and hung in Fayetteville.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton
Guest: RoAnne Elliott
Producer: Matthew Moore

Put Some Respect on Haiti's Name

By & Caree Banton Sep 8, 2021

Haiti may be considered the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere and a country we Americans only hear about when there's a massive earthquake or political turmoil. But Haiti is a nation with tremendous legacy. Haiti was a nation that beat three European empires to become a free nation. Haiti was the first nation to ban slavery. It was the first nation in Latin America and the Caribbean to achieve independence. And so much more. Our guest today is Obed Lamy, a Haitian scholar, journalist, and filmmaker. 