Today Pete talks with Ken Kupchick with Antioch for Youth & Family about the history of the organization, the populations it serves, and how you can help make a difference to help those in need during this holiday season.

Make a donation to Antioch through the KUAF Giving Tree through December 31. Nonperishable items can be dropped off at 9 South School Avenue in Fayetteville from 8 AM - 4 PM.