As history seemingly unfolds everyday, it's important to understand how our government came to be and the role that we all play in democracy. In coordination with The Purple Project for Democracy, join us for a special limited series with Suki Lin Highers, a civics and social studies instructor at Fayetteville High School.

Today, Suki talks about the Executive Branch and the powers of the president.

For more information, visit The Purple Project for Democracy's website.