Community Spotlight: The Purple Project for Democracy Episode Two

As history seemingly unfolds everyday, it's important to understand how our government came to be and the role that we all play in democracy. In coordination with The Purple Project for Democracy, join us for a special limited series with Suki Lin Highers, a civics and social studies instructor at Fayetteville High School.

On this episode, Suki talks about the three branches of government and our system of checks and balances.

For more information, visit The Purple Project for Democracy's website.