Governor Expands Vaccination Eligibility to People 65 and Older

Gov. Asa Hutchinson started his weekly coronavirus response briefing by acknowledging a somber milestone as the U.S. surpassed half a million COVID-19 deaths this week. That total includes more than 5,000 Arkansans. He then announced the state would be expanding vaccination eligibility to people 65 and older. Hutchinson said the state decided to move the group up in the vaccination line from phase 1C to phase 1B because that population has high instances of COVID-19 co-morbidities that lead to worse outcomes. Phase 1B also includes essential workers who have yet to become eligible for the vaccine. So far, Arkansas has received 794,000 vaccine doses and just recently received another shipment of 102,000 doses, which brings the percent of doses distributed to Arkansans to 63. When the vaccination program started late last year, Hutchinson said the state was hoping to get through phase 1B by the end of March and while it will take a lot of work to stay on schedule, that's still the goal. The governor attributed the drop in new and active COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations to the vaccine distribution that's taken place over the last couple of months. To encourage more Arkansans to get vaccinated, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, along with other business and community partners, has launched the "Vaccinate the Natural State" initiative. CEO Curtis Barnett said the campaign will focus on business-to-business and community engagement, and aims to reduce vaccine hesitancy while increasing vaccine access, especially among vulnerable populations. The governor's COVID-19 Emergency Declaration is set to expire Feb. 27, but Hutchinson said he will extend it, although he wouldn't comment on how long the extension would be because the declaration is still being drafted. To watch the full briefing, click here.

As COVID-19 Cases Drop, State Eases Restrictions on Indoor Gatherings

By Feb 17, 2021

Gov. Asa Hutchinson devoted the first few minutes of his weekly coronavirus response briefing to the pair of winter storms hammering the state this week. He said the snow, wind and record-setting lows are combining to create the most severe weather situation he's seen in the state in his lifetime. As a result of the weather emergency, Hutchinson extended the National Guard's deployment through Friday in the event Arkansans need assistance. Around 100 service members are deployed around the state.

Nurses Come Out of Retirement To Assist With COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Feb 16, 2021
Stock Image

As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues across Arkansas, some nurses are coming out of retirement to help with the distribution. Nurses says it's been challenging because they don't have enough vaccines for all of the volunteers.

Nearly 13 Percent of Arkansans in Process of Getting Vaccine, Governor Says

By Feb 10, 2021

At Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that nearly 13 percent of Arkansans have received at least a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, more than 651,000 doses have been delivered to the state and more than 65 percent of those doses have been injected into Arkansans' arms. Hutchinson say additional doses will soon be delivered to community clinics to improve access to the vaccine in rural parts of the state.

U of A Nursing Student Develops Communication Guide for Families of COVID-19 Patients

By Feb 1, 2021
Courtesy / Kandace Williams

University of Arkansas nursing student Kandace Williams is creating a communication guidebook to help family members of COVID-19 patients. Williams, who is pursuing a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, says the tool helps explain medical jargon, common equipment, procedures and includes a journal section to record patient information and questions. 

Arkansas Expedites Licensure for Graduating Nurses As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb

By Dec 3, 2020
Courtesy / WRMC

To help Arkansas medical systems better manage escalating COVID-19 hospitalizations, Governor Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order in November that speeds up licensure for all graduating nurses and waives application fees.