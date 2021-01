This week, two groups of people in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout are eligible to receive the vaccine. They include people over the age of 70, as well as educators and staff at K-12 schools, higher education and daycare facilities. While there's a lot to be excited about, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, with the Arkansas Department of Health, says the current demand for the vaccine outstrips supply as the state is receiving fewer than 38,000 doses per week.