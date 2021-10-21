London-Based Artist Creates Latest "Unexpected" Mural in Fort Smith

The Unexpected in Fort Smith unveiled its latest mural from British street artist Ben Eine on Wednesday. The art work, located at 1000 Garrison Ave., was funded by a 2019 grant from the Division of Arkansas Heritage and draws attention to the issue of mental health. Director of The Unexpected Claire Kolberg says the group had to postpone its annual festival in 2020 and scale back operations this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eine will give a public talk about art and mental health Thursday Oct. 28 via zoom.