Nearly 13 Percent of Arkansans in Process of Getting Vaccine, Governor Says

By 15 minutes ago

At Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that nearly 13 percent of Arkansans have received at least a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, more than 651,000 doses have been delivered to the state and more than 65 percent of those doses have been injected into Arkansans' arms. Hutchinson say additional doses will soon be delivered to community clinics to improve access to the vaccine in rural parts of the state. For now, the state will not be moving beyond the first level of people in the 1B category that includes people 70 and older and educators and staff in K-12 grades and in higher education. At the moment, the Natural State ranks 11th in the country in per capita vaccinations, but Hutchinson said that success rate doesn't influence the amount of vaccines given to a state. Decisions about dose distribution continue to be based on population. Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero was also present at the briefing. He said the drop in positivity rate to below 10 percent gives him reason to be cautiously optimistic, but the state will continue to hammer home best practices for further slowing the spread. The ADH is also continuing to monitor for any emergence of COVID-19 variants in Arkansas and will be watching for any spread linked to Super Bowl parties. Hutchinson said he is not ready to declare that the crisis is over. To watch the full briefing, click here.

NWA Counties Receive $15 Million for Pandemic Related Rental Assistance

By Feb 4, 2021
Courtesy / Hark at Excellerate Foundation

In late January, Benton and Washington Counties received about $8.3 and $7.1, respectively, from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 to provide rental assistance to residents impacted by COVID-19. Both counties are working with local nonprofits to take applications and distribute the money.

Pandemic Stimulus Payments to Arkansans Also Lift State Revenue, Expert Says

By Feb 4, 2021
J. Froelich / KUAF

The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department began delivering a second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans, including Arkansans, as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021. The first round of EIP, says Scott Hardin, with Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, yielded a surprising revenue outcome in Arkansas.

As COVID-19 Infections Slow, Vaccinations Continue and the PUA System Reopens

By Feb 3, 2021

More than 30 days into the new year and the rate of COVID-19 infection across the state appears to have slowed. Hospitalizations are a two-month low and active cases have dropped below 16,500 for the first time since early December, but state Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero urged Arkansans to continue taking coronavirus precautions, especially as national experts expect variants of the virus to become the dominant strain, which could lead to another surge of cases. During Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov.

6.5 Percent of Arkansans Vaccinated As Biden Administration Announces Increase in Dose Allotments

By & Jan 27, 2021
Courtesy / Governor's Office

During his weekly coronavirus response briefing Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is making progress on getting the COVID-19 vaccine into Arkansans’ arms. He cited rankings from The New York Times, which put the Natural State in tenth place with 6.5 percent of the population vaccinated against the virus so far. Hutchinson also said he wants Arkansans to know the state is making sure second doses of the vaccine are being allocated for those who’ve received the first dose.

Arkansas Health Department Monitoring for COVID-19 Variants

By Jan 20, 2021

It's been 10 months since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Arkansas and infections are continuing to increase at a pace of over a thousand new cases per day. While new case numbers were comparatively low on Monday and Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson warned the decrease shouldn't be mistaken for the end of the crisis. Hutchinson, who is 70, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Arkansas Department of Health earlier this week. He also provided an update on the doses received by the state. As is usually the case, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr.